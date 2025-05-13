Karan Tacker To Make His Cannes Debut With Anupam Kher’s Tanvi: The Great

New Delhi: After making waves at the UK Asian Film Festival earlier this year, actor Karan Tacker is now set to take yet another big leap in his career — making his debut at the iconic Cannes Film Festival with the screening of Tanvi: The Great, directed by veteran actor Anupam Kher.

In the film, Karan features in a special appearance as Captain Samar Raina — a powerful part that marks a defining moment in his artistic journey. Reflecting on this moment, Karan shares, “I'm honoured to be debuting at Cannes, a festival I've revered throughout my career. To have Tanvi: The Great screen there feels surreal — not just because it's a story that moved me deeply, but because it demanded everything from me emotionally and artistically. I’ve always believed in the slow burn — in doing work that lasts, that leaves something behind. This screening at Cannes is a culmination of years of quiet hustle, learning, unlearning, and pushing myself to find stories that matter. I feel incredibly grateful to be here, not just as an actor, but as a cinema lover witnessing the world’s best come together to celebrate storytelling in its raw form.”

Tanvi: The Great also marks the directorial return of Anupam Kher after more than two decades. Co-written by Kher alongside Ankur Suman and Abhishek Dixit, the film is produced by Anupam Kher Studio in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and Lower Middle Class Corporation.

On the work front, Karan has just completed the final leg of filming for Prime Video’s much-anticipated thriller series Bhay, with its last schedule wrapped in London.

Touted as one of the most challenging roles of his career so far, Bhay is already creating buzz in industry circles as a potential game-changer.