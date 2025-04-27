Karan Veer Mehra Responds To Backlash Over His Poem On Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'Will NOT Leave The Whole World...'

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra recently faced backlash after reciting a poem in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on Tuesday and claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals, leaving several others injured.

Taking to social media, the actor wrote:

"An eye for an eye will NOT leave the whole world blind. The last person will still have one eye — and we all know who that last person might be."

He continued, "But the real question is, would YOU rather break the chain of hate and make the world a better place? That’s exactly what the poem meant."

Karan Veer also condemned the attack, writing, "My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam attack. May the perpetrators face the strongest punishment they deserve. We are not scared. We are not afraid."

He went on to quote actor Suniel Shetty, saying, "Agli chutti Kashmir mein," referring to the sentiment that the next holiday should be in Kashmir to boost tourism and send a message to terrorists that "we are not afraid of them."

For the unversed, on Wednesday, Karan Veer shared a video in which he recited a poem that stirred controversy.

Watch The Video Here:

In the video, he said, "Baat diya iss dharti ko, kya chand-sitaaron ka hoga? Nadiyon ko kuch naam diye, behti dharon ka kya hoga? Shiv ki Ganga bhi paani hai, aabe zam zam bhi paani hai. Pandit bhi piye, Maulla bhi piye, toh paani ka mazhab kya hoga? Ek hai suraj, chand hai ek, ek hawa mein saans hai sabki."

He added, "Naslon ka karein jo batwara, rahbar woh qaum ka dhongi hai. Sawaal toh bas ek hi hai: kya Allah ne mandir toda tha ya Ram ne masjid toda tha? Baat diya iss dharti ko. Koi Hindu hai, koi Musalman, koi Sikh toh koi Issai. Bas humne insaan na hone ki kasam khayi," which stirred controversy with leaving many fans dissapointed.