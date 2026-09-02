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Karan Wahi–Avinash Mishra bromance steals the spotlight on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Karan Wahi shared his close bond with Avinash Mishra on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, calling him a special friend and praising their strong connection.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
Karan Wahi–Avinash Mishra bromance steals the spotlight on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
Image Credit: Instagram

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Karan Wahi–Avinash Mishra bromance steals the spotlight on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
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