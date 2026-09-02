Karan Wahi–Avinash Mishra bromance steals the spotlight on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

"Sometimes in LIFE u meet people who you Get Along from the word Go..They Mirror you They Surprise you They Push you To Do Better They Teach you And At Times They Listen To You These are YOUR PEOPLE for Life Glad i met this Mad BOY on a show which has given me people i will cherish for life ... He Reminds me sooo much of myself when I was his Age Love u mere bhai May the world be your playground," Karan wrote.