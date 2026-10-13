/Karan Wahi opens up about his friendship with Farrhana Bhatt, says 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 co-contestant and I are similar in certain ways'

“We shot this show 3-4 months back so it can't be that we scripted everything 3 months back. Also, I think Farrhana and I are very similar in certain ways. We started off with a very funny argument. It was not even an argument; it was a very funny thing that we were arguing about. As time went on in the show, we did a stunt together, and with the energy of the show, we eventually ended up becoming friends. We were teasing each other, then the entire team of players started teasing us, and then Rohit sir added fuel to the fire,” Karan quipped.