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  • /Karan Wahi opens up about his friendship with Farrhana Bhatt, says 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 co-contestant and I are similar in certain ways'

Karan Wahi opens up about his friendship with Farrhana Bhatt, says 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 co-contestant and I are similar in certain ways'

KKK 15: Both Karan and Farrhana reached the finale of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, which Avinash Mishra ultimately won. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 10:26 AM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
Karan Wahi opens up about his friendship with Farrhana Bhatt, says 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 co-contestant and I are similar in certain ways'
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Karan Wahi opens up about his friendship with Farrhana Bhatt, says 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 co-contestant and I are similar in certain ways'
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