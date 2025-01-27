Karanveer Mehra’s Ex Wife Nidhi Seth Gets Married Again; Netizens Mock Her

Mumbai: While Karanveer Mehra’s victory on the latest season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, has been making headlines, his ex-wife, Nidhi Seth, has also found herself in the limelight recently. Nidhi, who has been a subject of public attention due to her relationship with Karanveer, has now tied the knot again, this time with her partner Sandip. The announcement of her new marriage has caught the attention of social media users, leading to a range of reactions from both supporters and critics.

Nidhi took to her social media to share the joyous news, posting pictures from her wedding with a heartfelt caption. In the post, she expressed her deep gratitude towards her new partner, writing, “You have shown me that love is not a struggle but a beautifully shared journey. In our marriage, it’s always ‘we’ over ‘me’. Your unwavering loyalty and care make me feel cherished and free, and I trust that our bond grows stronger each day.”

She continued to reflect on the past two years, saying, “Over the past two years, you have transformed memories into treasures and stood by me through every joy and challenge. I am grateful for your support, kindness, and the beautiful relationship we share. Thank you for being my rock, for saying YES to me and for filling my life with love. I love you SK.”

While Nidhi’s heartfelt post conveyed a sense of happiness and contentment, it didn’t take long for her announcement to spark mixed reactions among netizens. Many fans and followers congratulated her and wished her the best for her new life with Sandip. However, the news also prompted a fair share of criticism and mocking comments, with some users questioning the timing of her remarriage and others offering unsolicited opinions on her past relationship with Karanveer Mehra.

Karanveer, now a celebrated winner on Bigg Boss, has managed to shift much of the public’s focus onto his career and personal growth, while Nidhi is beginning a new journey with Sandip.