Karanvir Bohra meets with a minor accident in Moscow, narrates incident on Instagram—Watch

New Delhi: Popular television actor Karanvir Bohra made headlines recently when he got detained at Moscow airport due to a damaged passport. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj helped him get a temporary passport and the actor even thanked her via an Instagram post. However, the actor has landed in trouble yet again.

Bohra met with a minor car accident on the streets of Moscow and shared his story on Instagram. The actor is safe and only his taxi seems to be damaged. In the video shared on his Instagram handle, the actor thanks the police for arriving on time but also says 'I don't know why this only happens with me'.

Check out the video which has been captioned as, “ WHY DOES THIS ONLY HAPPEN TO ME. Im experiencing every kind of adventure in Moscow”

Bohra is in Moscow to attend the MacCoffee Bollywood Film Festival. He was last seen in Bigg Boss season 12 and remained one of the most talked-about contestants of the season.

Here's hoping the actor has a smooth trip hereon!