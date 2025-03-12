Karanvir Bohra To Play Anti-Hero 'Mahipal' In Khadaan: Check Streaming Date, OTT Platform

New Delhi: The upcoming crime thriller Khadaan, premiering on March 19, 2025 on Hungama OTT is poised to be a gripping fusion of suspense, action folklore. The series is set against a mysterious village shadowed by a sinister past. The story follows renowned inspector Veer Pratap Singh as he unravels long-buried secrets within the community, leading to an electrifying confrontation with Mahipal, a menacing local thug portrayed by Karanvir Bohra.

Marking one of his most dramatic transformations yet, Bohra sheds his signature sharp-suited villainous persona for a raw, rugged, and unfiltered look in Khadaan. Draped in a lungi, adorned with heavy gold chains, and exuding unrestrained intensity, he embodies Mahipal with a commanding screen presence. Undergoing an impressive physical transformation for the role, Bohra’s sculpted and intense portrayal ensures that his on-screen presence is as formidable as it is riveting.

With performances by Aly Goni and Rebecca Anand, Khadaan promises a layered narrative packed with intrigue and high-stakes drama.

Reflecting on his transformation, Karanvir Bohra shares, “Mahipal is unlike any character I’ve played before—he’s loud, fierce, unpredictable, and powerful. He asserts dominance not just through his actions but through his entire aura. From his attire and gold chains to his unapologetic attitude, it’s a complete departure from anything I’ve done in the past. Physically preparing for the role was intense, demanding rigorous training and discipline.”

Speaking about his experience on set, he adds, “Working on Khadaan has been an exhilarating journey. Staying in character from morning to evening took a lot of energy, but I gave it my all. I’ve tried my best to bring my A-game forward—now, it’s up to the audience.”

Packed with ardent action sequences, edge-of-the-seat drama, and a mystery steeped in folklore, Khadaan promises to be a must-watch thriller that keeps audiences hooked till the very last moment.

Streaming exclusively on Hungama OTT from March 19, 2025.