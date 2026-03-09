Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3025171https://zeenews.india.com/people/karanvirs-fathers-mahendra-bohra-prayer-meet-held-in-mumbai-helen-attends-3025171.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleKaranvir's father's Mahendra Bohra prayer meet held in Mumbai, Helen attends
MAHENDRA BOHRA

Karanvir's father's Mahendra Bohra prayer meet held in Mumbai, Helen attends

Mahendra Bohra remained actively associated with the Hindi film industry for several decades.

|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2026, 09:39 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Karanvir's father's Mahendra Bohra prayer meet held in Mumbai, Helen attendsPic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Karanvir Bohra on Sunday organised a prayer meet for his father, Mahendra Bohra, who recently passed away. Several members of the film fraternity attended the gathering to pay their respects. Veteran actor Helen was also spotted at the prayer meet.

On March 5, actor Karanvir announced the demise of his dad, Mahendra Bohra, a veteran producer.

 
Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Mourning the demise of his dad, Karanvir took to Instagram and penned an emotional note. "Love you, Dad. I'm going to miss you more than words can ever say. Anyone who has lost a parent knows the kind of ache it leaves behind. But even in this pain, I find peace in knowing you lived a full, beautiful life. You left us the way you always wished to.......peacefully and without suffering. You used to say you wanted to leave this world with your boots on... and that's exactly how you went. Strong. Dignified. On your own terms," he posted.

ALSO READ: Karanvir Bohra's father, veteran producer Mahendra Bohra dies; actor pens emotional note

Karanvir remembered the values he learned from his father.

"You taught didi and me everything that truly matters. To stay hopeful, no matter how hard life gets. To bounce back when u fall. To live with energy, with passion, with positivity. To never give up. Your spirit was unstoppable, and you made sure that spirit lived in me too. You taught me to dream -- to be a producer's actor, never to leave set without finishing your shot. You taught me to create. You taught me to be kind. You taught me to carry myself with style and grace, just like you did. Not just in the way we dress, but in the way we treat people," he added.

"Every single person who speaks about you says the same thing -- what a good man he was. And they're right. You were a rare soul. Didi and I are so proud and blessed. We are forever grateful that I was born as your son and she your daughter Papa... meri jaan, mera dil tujhpe qurbaan. Always. and now you carry on your next journey, knowing that I'll take care of everything. #omnamahshivaya @mbohra56," Karanvir grieved.

Mahendra Bohra remained actively associated with the Hindi film industry for several decades. He was best known for backing films like Tejaa and Takkar. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

lip liner
Lip Liners for Perfect Lips: Bold & Long-Lasting Picks
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar creates history; becomes 3rd India captain to lift T20 WC trophy
Iran Israel US War
West Asia Crisis: Jaishankar to brief Parliament on tensions, safety of Indian
Sanju Samson
'I Was broken, dreams shattered': Sanju Samson wins T20 WC POTT in 5 Games
Israel-US-Iran war
Indian among 2 killed as projectile falls in Saudi Arabia's residential area
India vs New Zealand final
PM Modi congratulates Team India after T20 World Cup 2026 victory
Eyeshadow Palette
Eyeshadow Palettes for Stunning Eye Makeup
Jasprit Bumrah Player of the Match T20 World Cup final
Not Sanju Or Axar , This Star gets man of the match as India wins T20 WC final
India
India create history; become 1st team in world to win T20 World Cup at home
men clogs
Men’s Clogs for Everyday Comfort: Stylish & Lightweight