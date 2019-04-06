Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar announce the release date of Good News-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Kareena Kapoor along with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Akshay Kumar announced the release date of their upcoming film 'Good News' in a hilarious manner.

Akshay took to Instagram to share a video in which the 'awesome foursome' is miming the siren sound. He captioned it, "Practicing the sound of #GoodNews.”He also revealed that the film will be released on September 6.

Earlier, Kiara had shared a picture of the entire cast on social media, with the caption, “Bringing the #GoodNews to you sooon.”

With a stellar cast like Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, Good News promises to be a joy ride. The film reunites Bebo and Akki after a hiatus of 9 years. They were last seen in Kambakkht Ishq. Kareena will reportedly play the role of a pregnant woman in the film.

This would Kareena's second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh. They were last seen together in Udta Punjab, which also starred her ex-Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.