Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Samaira - Full house at Karisma Kapoor's 'Mentalhood' screening

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor, dressed in a stunning white outfit, attended the screening of sister Karisma Kapoor's debut web show 'Mentalhood', along with mother Babita and best friend Amrita Arora in Mumbai. Also present at the screening were Karisma's daughter Samaira Kapur, her aunt Rima Jain and cousin Aadar Jain.

Karisma was dressed in a multi-coloured bodycon dress and looked lovely as always. Kareena, on the other hand, was a vision in white. The Kapoor sisters along with Babita posed for the shutterbugs at the made their way to the venue screening. Later, they were joined by Amrita, Samaira, Rima and Aadar.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

'Mentalhood', produced by Ekta Kapoor, explores the multitasking nature of mothers and their various effort at the best possible upbringing for their children. Apart from Karisma, it also Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth, Tillotama Shome, Dino Morea and Sanjay Suri.

Apart from the Bollywood celebs and the team, TV industry also showed up at the screening in their stylish best. Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Erica Fernandez, 'Bigg Boss 13' contestants Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala and many others were invited to the screening.

'Mentalhood' streams on ALT Balaji and Zee5 from March 11.