Kareena Kapoor Breaks Silence On Saif Ali Khan’s Attack, Shares Cryptic Note Amid Ongoing Investigation

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor and family recently went through a tough time after Saif Ali Khan was severely injured during an attack at his Bandra residence. As the investigation in the case is still underway, the 'Jab We Met' actress used social media to pen a cryptic note, stating how such incidences end up humbling you.

Kareena Kapoor wrote in her Instagram stories, "You'll never truly understand Marriages, Divorces, Anxieties, Childbirth, Death of a loved one, Parenting until it actually happens to you. Theories and assumptions of situations in life are not realities. You think you are smarter than most until life humbles you when it's your turn."

Prior to this, Kareena Kapoor had penned another Instagram note, asking the media to respect their boundaries and provide them with the required space.

She mentioned, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage. While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family”.

She also wrote, “I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time”.

In the meantime, the fingerprints of the accused, Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad have matched in the Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident.

According to information received from the Mumbai Police, the fingerprint samples of the accused, Shariful Islam, who attacked Saif Ali Khan on 16th January, were sent for examination, and some of the reports have been received.

The reports have confirmed that some fingerprints have matched. However, the police are currently waiting for the final report.