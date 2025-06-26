New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined the chorus of praise for Vicky Kaushal, calling him “the best actor of this generation”. In her recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actress praised Vicky Kaushal for his fearless approach to cinema and powerful performances. Although the two actors haven’t worked together yet, Kareena expressed deep admiration for his work and said she hopes to collaborate with him in the future.

She applauded the way Vicky continues to take on challenging and unconventional characters, building a career defined by strong content and emotional depth — from Masaan and Raazi to Sardar Udham and Sam Bahadur.

“Vicky is the best actor of this generation,” Kareena said, acknowledging the authenticity and intensity he brings to every role.

Her praise adds to the growing recognition Vicky has earned not just from audiences, but also from some of the finest talents in the industry.

Adding more, she said, "We don’t belong to the same generation but somehow I still feel connected to you. I really look forward to doing something with you because I genuinely feel that you’re the best actor of this generation."

She also applauded Vicky’s fearless choices when it comes to films, highlighting how he has continuously opted for stories that are bold, meaningful, and emotionally driven. From his powerful debut in Masaan to standout performances in Raazi, Sardar Udham, and Sam Bahadur, Vicky has built a filmography that reflects depth and courage.

Her comments have sparked excitement among fans who are eager to see the two share the screen — a pairing that would surely be one to watch.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Chhaava which broke several records at the Box Office and earned him rave reviews.