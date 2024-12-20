Kareena Kapoor Khan Is An Excited Mother At Her Kids Annual Function In School; Fans Call Her Relatable

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan had her proud mother moment at her sons Taimur and Jeh’s school annual function, and her enthusiasm reminded fans of Anjali’s iconic cheerfulness from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Videos of Kareena cheering loudly and excitedly waving at Jeh while he performed on stage dressed as an adorable elephant have been melting hearts online.

Fans couldn’t help but draw parallels between Kareena’s energy at the event and Kajol’s spirited portrayal of a doting mother in the Karan Johar classic. Many called Kareena “relatable” for being so openly expressive and invested in her children’s big day.

This is absolutely adorable ,you can just see the biggest, happiest grin on Kareena's face KareenaKapoorkhan



pic.twitter.comvfFAg0HePp tia_Anishah December 19, 2024

While Jeh’s adorable elephant act stole the show, elder brother Taimur also caught everyone’s attention with his playful demeanor. Known as one of Bollywood’s most loved star kids, Taimur has always been a paparazzi favorite, thanks to his charming personality and striking resemblance to his parents, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan.

From his cheeky smiles to his candid moments at family outings, Taimur has won hearts time and again. At the function, he reportedly shared a sweet moment with Kareena, making fans gush over the strong bond between the mother and her sons.

Kareena’s excitement at the event showcases her hands-on parenting style, despite being one of Bollywood’s busiest actresses. Fans continue to admire her ability to juggle her work commitments and family life effortlessly, calling her a true inspiration for modern mothers.

