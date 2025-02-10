Kareena Kapoor Khan Made Frantic Calls For Help; Nobody Was Up; Reveals Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan has finally opened up about the terrifying burglary incident at his Mumbai residence, which left him injured and hospitalized. The actor, who underwent surgery after being attacked by an intruder, shared shocking details about the night, revealing how his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, made desperate calls for help—but no one answered.



Recalling the horrifying night, Saif revealed that he had stayed in while Kareena had gone out for dinner. She returned home, and after a brief chat, the couple went to sleep. However, their rest was soon interrupted when their house help rushed in with a terrifying revelation, “There’s an intruder! There’s a guy in Jeh’s room with a knife asking for money!”

Saif further shared how the incident unfolded, recalling Kareena’s immediate reaction. Instead of panicking, she quickly decided to evacuate their younger son, Jeh.

“Kareena said, ‘No, let’s get out! Because we’ve got to get you to a hospital, and I have got to get Jeh out of here because I feel he is still around, and there could be more of them.’ So, we all went downstairs. Kareena was shouting for a rickshaw, a cab, anything. She was making calls frantically—but nobody was up.”

Despite her desperate attempts to reach someone, there was no immediate response. Meanwhile, Saif, who was in pain, reassured her, saying, “I’m fine. I’m not going to die.”



After the chaos, Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at around 3 AM on January 16. He remained admitted for five days and had to undergo a five-hour-long surgery to remove a piece of the knife lodged in his body. The actor was later shifted to the ICU for observation before finally being discharged on January 21.

As of now, the police are investigating the case, and Saif is focusing on his recovery. The actor remains grateful that things didn’t take a worse turn and that his family is safe.