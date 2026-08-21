Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan recently found herself at the centre of fresh pregnancy speculation after a video shared by paparazzi pages began circulating on social media. The clip shows the actor dressed in gym wear while heading toward her car. Shortly after the footage went viral, online users sparked rumours regarding whether she was expecting her third child, with several pointing to what they claimed was a visible baby bump. The comment sections were quickly filled with fans questioning if another baby was on the way.
However, a source close to the actor confirmed to Hindustan Times that Kareena is not pregnant, putting an end to the social media chatter.
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The viral video comes shortly after Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, returned from a beach holiday with their children. The family travelled together to celebrate Saif’s 56th birthday on August 16. Kareena had shared several glimpses of their downtime on social media, treating fans to picturesque family pictures from the trip.
The actor also recently made an appearance at the fourth edition of the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2026, where she opened up about her professional journey, family life, and parenting approach. During a candid conversation at the event, she named her two sons as her real heroes.
“My real heroes are my children, and I hope that never changes in my lifetime. Children have resilience and strength, and they teach their parents a lot. Through their innocence and honesty, they show us the right path,” she shared.
Reflecting on what her journey as a mother has taught her, Kareena added, “From my first son, I learned how to become a mother. He is 10 years old now, and this 10-year journey has taught me when to be strong and when to be soft. One very important thing I have learned from my children is patience. Only a mother understands how to deal with her child.”
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