हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh: I have utmost respect

Karan asked Kareena about Saif Ali Khan's first wife, Amrita Singh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saif Ali Khan&#039;s ex-wife Amrita Singh: I have utmost respect

New Delhi: Two of the most sought-after actresses of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra appeared on Karan Johar's popular chat show and made heads turn. While Pee Cee wore a lemon colour jumpsuit, Bebo sizzled in a red dress.

On the show, Karan asked Kareena about Saif Ali Khan's first wife, Amrita Singh. He said “You keep the balance between Amrita as well? Do you kind of talk to each other at all?” to this, Kareena replied, “No, but I have utmost respect and regard for her. We've never met.”

In a rhetoric tone, Johar said “You've never met?”

To this, Bebo replied, “No. I met Saif many years after he got divorced. So, it was not on anyone's time. He was clearly single,”

Kareena seems to be sharing a good equation with Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif and Amrita. While Sara has time and again praised Kareena, the latter has also shown fondness for her.

Kareena married Bollywood's 'Nawab' Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and the couple welcomed their son Taimur Ali Khan in December 2016. Kareena, Saif and Taimur are often spotted by the paps and their pics go viral in no time.

Tags:
Kareena Kapoor KhanAmrita SinghSaif Ali KhanKaran JoharSara Ali Khan
Next
Story

Void that can never be filled: family, colleagues remember Sridevi on 1st death anniversary

Must Watch

PT4M6S

People pay tribute to martyred DSP, Army man killed in Kulgam encounter