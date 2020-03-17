Kareena Kapoor Khan relishes 'Gajar Ka Halwa' at home, shares pics with Insta fam!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently at home in the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus outbreak globally affecting the people is making the most of her free time.

Just as B-Town makers collectively decided to halt shoots for a few days as a precautionary measure, most of our stars are at their homes, spending time with family. Kareena, who has recently joined Instagram is on a photo-sharing spree. After sharing pictures of hubby Saif Ali Khan booked for a week and she busy Instagramming, the diva put up her Insta story of relishing the famous Indian dessert 'Gajar Ka Halwa'.

Check out her Insta story screengrabs:

We love her expressions though!

On the work front, she will be seen in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

It will open in theatres on Christmas 2020. It has been produced by Aamir and wife Kiran Rao. The film features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead opposite Aamir and this brings the two superstars back on-screen after a long hiatus. They were last seen together in '3 Idiots'.