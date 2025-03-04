Kareena Kapoor Khan Scolds Son Jeh In Public Due To This Reason

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a hands-on mother, balancing her professional commitments with parenting duties. Recently, the actress was spotted at Mumbai’s Gateway of India with her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, on what seemed to be a school outing. However, a viral video from the day shows Kareena sternly reminding Jeh to hold hands, a moment that has sparked conversation online.

In the clip circulating on social media, Kareena, dressed casually in a red shirt and pants, is seen ensuring that everything is for the trip. As she keeps an eye on the arrangements, Jeh is seen breaking free from his guardian’s grasp and running toward her. The actress immediately stops him and firmly says, “I said hold your hand.”

While some may have mistaken her tone as strict, fans quickly jumped to her defence, praising her for being a responsible mother. Given the recent knife attack on her husband, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena has reportedly been extra cautious about her family’s safety.

Many social media users expressed their support for the actress, calling her reaction justified. “She’s just being a protective mom. Kids are unpredictable, and safety comes first,” one fan commented. Another added, “People always judge celebrities for everything, but she’s only doing what any mother would do.”



Following the shocking attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence, reports suggest that Kareena may take strict measures to shield her children from excessive media attention. It was Zee News English that exclusively told you about Bebo considering stopping paparazzi coverage of her family outings altogether.

Despite being a celebrity, Kareena has consistently emphasized the importance of normalcy for her children. Whether or not she takes stricter action against media intrusion remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—Kareena Kapoor Khan prioritizes her children’s safety above all.