Kareena Kapoor Khan shares throwback pic with 'favourite boys' Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan!

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is now an avid Instagram user took to the social media platform and shared a picture of her favourite boys'. The B-Town diva's throwback picture with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan is totally worth a freeze-frame.

Check it out here:

Looks like it from one of their vacays together.

Bebo looks all pretty in a pair of basic blue denim jeans and pastel shade sweater while leaning on to Saifu. Needless to say, we can't take eyes off the little bundle of cuteness - Taimur!

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, paps have surely been missing clicking little Tai Tai and we are making peace with his throwback pictures online.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which will release in December this year.