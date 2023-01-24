Kareena Kapoor Khan Spills Black Magic in Backless Gown, Looks Super Sexy in Latest Photos!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently turned heads in her black backless evening gown. She attended the Indian Chamber of Commerce-Young Leaders Forum event in Kolkata, looking all sexy and giving major diva vibes. The actress talked about the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend and shared her opinion.

Kareena shared her look on social media and we must say she looked swell in a black backless dress. Keeping her make-up nude with heavily kohled eyes, Bebo rocked her evening attire.

As quoted by the news agency ANI, Kareena said, "I don't agree with it at all. If that happens, how will we entertain, how will you have the joy and happiness in your life, which, I think everybody needs And which cinema and films are promising, which we have always done, which films have always done. Agar films nahi hogi toh entertainment kaisa hoga."

Her film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan faced massive backlash online and was badly affected by 'Boycott Bollywood' trend. Other films which faced similar fate includes Liger, Brahmastra and Raksha Bandhan.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller The Devotion of Suspect X, based on the book by the same name. It features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena also has director Hansal Mehta's next film in her kitty.

Bebo has The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the pipeline too. It will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan, and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.