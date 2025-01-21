Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted Outside The Hospital As Saif Ali Khan To Get Discharged Today

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside the hospital today as reports suggest that her husband, Saif Ali Khan, will be discharged following the shocking knife attack at their home. The incident has left Kareena visibly shaken, and the actress has been making frequent visits to the hospital to be by Saif’s side.

Kareena even released a statement expressing her distress over the attack, calling the situation “incredibly overwhelming.” While the details of the attack remain under wraps, it has been reported that the family is considering measures to enhance their security.



Just a day ago, Kareena took to Instagram to call out the relentless paparazzi coverage during this difficult time. In her now-deleted post, she wrote, “Leave us alone. Have some heart.” Her frustration reflected her desire for privacy amidst the turmoil.

Amidst the chaos, reports suggest that Kareena and Saif may shift back to their old home, where they lived after their marriage. The couple moved to their current residence after the birth of their second son, Jeh, but the recent incident has prompted discussions about returning to their previous, more secure home.

Saif Ali Khan, who was hospitalised following the attack, is reportedly recovering well and is expected to be discharged today. Fans and well-wishers have been sending their prayers and support to the family during this challenging time.

As the family navigates this difficult period, Kareena’s protective and supportive stance highlights her strength and dedication as a wife and mother. Fans continue to rally behind the star couple, hoping for a swift recovery and a return to normalcy.