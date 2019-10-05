Kareena Kapoor Khan turns heads in a neon-green jacket—Pics

New Delhi: Fashionista Kareena Kapoor Khan is often spotted in the city and makes heads turn the moment she steps out in public. Known to be a fitness freak, Bebo is often spotted outside her gym and the paps go crazy clicking her.

On Saturday, she was snapped outside her gym in Mumbai and interacted with a few fans as well. Wearing black treggings with a neon green jacket, she looked uber-cool. Her hair were tied up in a ponytail and she completed the look with a pair of black sunnies.

Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Bebo has interesting projects up her sleeve and is all set to play a cop in Irrfan Khan starrer 'Angrezi Medium'.

She will also reunite with Akshay Kumar after a huge gap in 'Good Newwz'. The film also has Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani on board.

Not only this, but we will also see Kareena opposite Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film will be helmed by Advait Chandan and is slated for Christmas 2020 release