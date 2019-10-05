close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns heads in a neon-green jacket—Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped outside her gym in Mumbai and interacted with a few fans as well. Wearing black treggings with a neon green jacket, she looked uber-cool.

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns heads in a neon-green jacket—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Fashionista Kareena Kapoor Khan is often spotted in the city and makes heads turn the moment she steps out in public. Known to be a fitness freak, Bebo is often spotted outside her gym and the paps go crazy clicking her.

On Saturday, she was snapped outside her gym in Mumbai and interacted with a few fans as well. Wearing black treggings with a neon green jacket, she looked uber-cool. Her hair were tied up in a ponytail and she completed the look with a pair of black sunnies.

Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Bebo has interesting projects up her sleeve and is all set to play a cop in Irrfan Khan starrer 'Angrezi Medium'. 

She will also reunite with Akshay Kumar after a huge gap in 'Good Newwz'. The film also has Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani on board.

Not only this, but we will also see Kareena opposite Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film will be helmed by Advait Chandan and is slated for Christmas 2020 release

Tags:
Kareena Kapoor KhanKareena Kapoor
Next
Story

Malaika Arora is a sight to behold in these traditional outfits by Seema Khan—Pics

Must Watch

PT42M42S

Taal Thok Ke: Modi's 'resolution' on nationalism confirmed victory in Haryana?