Kareena Kapoor Khan Was With Sister Karisma Kapoor During The Robbery Attack At Saif Ali Khan’s Residence?

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked during a robbery attempt at his residence. The intruders barged into his home and left him injured. Saif sustained injuries on his arm and is currently undergoing surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

An official statement from his team confirmed the incident: “There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It’s a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation.”

Kareena Was Away With Karisma Kapoor During the Incident?

At the time of the horrific attack, Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, was not at home. She was spending quality time with her sister, Karisma Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor at an intimate dinner hosted by Karisma. The 90s diva shared pictures of the dinner setup on her Instagram stories, tagging Kareena and Rhea, and captioning it as a celebration of their girls’ night.

The robbery and attack came as a shock to everyone, including the family, who were unaware of the unfolding nightmare at Saif’s residence.



Fans of the power couple would recall Kareena’s fun anecdote on The Kapil Sharma Show, where she revealed how Saif is often envious of her close relationship with her sister. “He always wonders how much I talk to her in a day,” Kareena joked during the show, emphasizing her deep connection with Karisma.



The news of Saif Ali Khan’s injury deeply worries fans, and social media is flooded with prayers and wishes for his speedy recovery. Thankfully, Saif is now out of danger and receiving the necessary medical care.

The police have launched an investigation into the attempted robbery, and further details are awaited. Meanwhile, fans and well-wishers are relieved that the actor is safe and hope for his swift recovery.