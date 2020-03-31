Kareena Kapoor Khan's unseen wedding pic hits internet, and the actress looks picture perfect!

New Delhi: The B-Town begum, Kareena Kapoor Khan has successfully been ruling the hearts of millions for almost two decades. The gorgeous star has a massive fan following and finally she made her debut on Instagram, giving the best surprise to her followers.

Meanwhile, an unseen picture of Kareena from her wedding has surfaced on the internet and the actress can be seen in her breathtaking look. She sits pretty as a bride attire in traditional wedding dress and stunning jewellery.

A fan club posted the picture on Instagram:

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan dated for almost 4-5 years before tying the knot on October 16, 2012. They got married in a private ceremony in Bandra and a grand reception was held at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and the Lutyens Bungalow Zone in Mumbai and New Delhi respectively.

On December 20, 2016, Saif and Kareena were blessed with a baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan and the little munchkin is a pap-favourite star kid. Ever since he was born, Tai Tai's pictures and videos break the internet and netizens love to check out his latest photo-ops.