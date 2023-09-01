New Delhi: On Thursday night, Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan made a joint appearance at the launch of a beauty brand campaign. The event was a high-glam affair with Arjun Kapoor playing the host for a brief chat show session. Dressed to kill, these 3 ladies made sure to be the show stunners in every way possible.

KAREENA, KIARA AND SUHANA

Presenting the different age groups, Kareena, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan stepped out in super sexy outfits. While Bebo was seen in a strapless tube black gown with dark eye makeup and a gorgeous hairdo, Kiara wore a pastel green halter top and palazzos in satin silk.



Suhana Khan was seen in a red hot strapless body-hugging gown with minimal make-up and hair styled open.

FANS SHOWER LOVE ON CELEBS

Many fans commented on the 3 beauties and how they looked at the glamourous fashion event. One person wrote: Kareena actually looks stunning for her age while another one said: Kareena is the OG stunner.. kiara and suhana looking like supporting stars.

Kareena and Kiara have worked together in Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. Suhana Khan, meanwhile is all set for her big screen debut this year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Other celebs spotted at the event were Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, Masaba Gupta and Kanika Kapoor among others.