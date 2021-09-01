Kareena Kapoor plants a sweet kiss on baby Jeh’s forehead, check their heart-melting photos!

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside her residence building with her second baby Jehangir Ali Khan, who is lovingly called as Jeh - and the adorable photos of the mother and son are surely going to make you mushy.

In the pictures, the 40 years old mama can be seen wearing a breezy knee short dress. Little baby Jeh is dressed in a sky blue onesie and has a bib tied around his neck. Bebo can be seen holding her second born and planting a sweet kiss on his forehead in one of the pictures. The actress is wearing no make-up and had her hair tied in a ponytail.

Check out the adorable photos:

Earlier, Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh had jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate Saif’s 51st birthday. The vacation was also little Jeh’s first family trip. Kareena had posted a loving photo of herself with Jeh, as her baby turned six months old. “Love, happiness, and courage to you always Happy 6 months my life,” Veere Di Wedding actress had written.

Kareena delivered Jeh on February 21, 2021. The actress who was earlier reticent to share photos of her second-born is no longer hiding her baby.

Kareena had earlier opened up about her second pregnancy to Karan Johar in an Instagram live. “This pregnancy was extremely difficult compared to Taimur’s, which was a breeze. I had loved it, enjoyed it and that gave me the courage to do it again. But this was different. I had bouts where I would sit down and think, ‘I don’t think I can do this, don’t think anything is going to be okay’,” the actress had shared.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’