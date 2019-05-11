close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor pledges to spread awareness on immunization

On the occasion of Mother`s Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan urged mothers across the nation to get their children immunized. As a UNICEF Celebrity Advocate, she pledged to keep every child alive at an event. 

Kareena Kapoor pledges to spread awareness on immunization

On the occasion of Mother`s Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan urged mothers across the nation to get their children immunized. As a UNICEF Celebrity Advocate, she pledged to keep every child alive at an event. 

The 38-year old actor also shared her experience of becoming a mother to enlighten all the young mothers. She said "When I delivered Taimur, the first thing I asked the doctor was that how do I protect him from Pneumonia, how do I protect him from the hundreds of diseases that I have been hearing of and when he presented me with the immunization chart, I held on to it. I knew this is what it is going to take for my child to be alive.

"During the event, Kareena Kapoor Khan honored radio jockeys for spreading awareness against child sexual abuse and routine immunisation."It is great to see how so many radio jockeys across the nation worked tirelessly to educate, engage and spread the message of our campaign, to make people understand the importance of children`s health, immunisation; especially to young mothers," she said.

The actor is currently busy with her upcoming film `Good News` which is set to release later this year. (ANI) 

 

Tags:
Kareena KapoorMothers dayUNICEF Celebrity Advocate
Next
Story

Rihanna makes history with new fashion label Fenty

Must Watch

PT58S

IB alert of fidayeen attack on Buddha Purnima in West Bengal