Kareena Kapoor pledges to spread awareness on immunization

On the occasion of Mother`s Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan urged mothers across the nation to get their children immunized. As a UNICEF Celebrity Advocate, she pledged to keep every child alive at an event.

The 38-year old actor also shared her experience of becoming a mother to enlighten all the young mothers. She said "When I delivered Taimur, the first thing I asked the doctor was that how do I protect him from Pneumonia, how do I protect him from the hundreds of diseases that I have been hearing of and when he presented me with the immunization chart, I held on to it. I knew this is what it is going to take for my child to be alive.

"During the event, Kareena Kapoor Khan honored radio jockeys for spreading awareness against child sexual abuse and routine immunisation."It is great to see how so many radio jockeys across the nation worked tirelessly to educate, engage and spread the message of our campaign, to make people understand the importance of children`s health, immunisation; especially to young mothers," she said.

The actor is currently busy with her upcoming film `Good News` which is set to release later this year. (ANI)