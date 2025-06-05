Maalik Teaser Celeb Review: The teaser for Rajkummar Rao's Maalik has garnered an overwhelming response. This gripping glimpse into a gritty world of ambition and power has not only captured the audience's attention but also earned glowing praise from B-town celebs. Rajkummar Rao captivates fans with his intense transformation into a cold-blooded gangster, marking a stark departure from his previous roles.

Here's What Celebs Says About 'Maalik Teaser'

Joining the list of admirers is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan, who took to Instagram applauding Raj's transformation. Reposting the teaser, Kareena wrote, 'Looking amazing.' She further added, 'Good luck team… Kill it!'

Wamiqa Gabbi also shared the teaser on her Instagram story, couldn't hold back her excitement. She wrote,

'Woaaaaaah OMG! Raj doing raw fierce action is exactly what we all want.

MAALIK… paidaa nahin huye toh kya hua...

Bann toh sakte hain...

CRAAZZY!.'

Pratik Gandhi, too, extended his support to Rajkummar Rao saying he’s 'looking forward to watch it.'

Rajkummar Rao dominates with a never-seen-before avatar, bringing to life a fierce and commanding character. The teaser provides a glimpse into a world driven by ambition, power, and survival within the ruthless underworld.

With its striking visuals, captivating storytelling, and Rajkummar’s dark avatar, Maalik is already generating significant buzz.

Directed by Pulkit and Bankrolled by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, Maalik also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, and Medha Shankr in crucial roles.

The film’s music is composed by Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Maalik is slated for a theatrical release on 11 July.