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Kareena Kapoor reacts to Messi's retirement; DYK she met the football GOAT last year!

Messi leaves behind an unparalleled international legacy as Argentina's most-capped player and top all-time scorer, with 124 goals in 203 appearances.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 11:34 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor reacts to Messi's retirement; DYK she met the football GOAT last year!
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Kareena Kapoor reacts to Messi's retirement; DYK she met the football GOAT last year!
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