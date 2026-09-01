"There is not much time left, and different chapters are coming to an end. This is one that hurts me a lot. I love, I loved, and I will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had, and I don't have anything more to give. Also, there are great young players coming through who deserve to be here... Thank you to my family for always being there and for being with me throughout this beautiful but difficult journey... I leave with peace and pride, knowing that together with my teammates we gave you moments we once dreamed of... Thank you, God, for making me Argentine. Vamos Argentina! I wrote these words on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced of this decision than before," he added.