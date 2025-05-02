Kareena Kapoor Recalls Hollywood Filmmaker Steven Spielberg Recognised Her From '3 Idiots'

Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recalled one of her most memorable experiences of her career when she had an unexpected meeting with one of Hollywood's greatest directors, Steven Spielberg.

Speaking on day two of the ongoing WAVES 2025, during a panel moderated by filmmaker Karan Johar, Bebo shared how she once bumped into Spielberg at a restaurant while travelling. The incident occurred shortly after the release of her film '3 Idiots,' which starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi.

"I was actually in a restaurant, travelling somewhere, and Spielberg (Steven Spielberg) happened to be at the same place," Bebo recalled.

"This was many moons ago, around the time 3 Idiots was released. He actually came up to me and asked, 'Are you the girl in that very famous Indian film about three students?' I said, 'Yes, it's me!' He said, 'My God, I loved that movie,'" she added.

When asked about the possibility of working in Hollywood, Kareena responded, "I think it's just organically not happened. Having said that, films are my passion--they run in my veins. I was born into this family. Times are changing, and you never know. Chasing something has never been a part of my personality, but if it's meant to happen, maybe a Hindi-English film will come along. After all, even Spielberg is watching our movies!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated WAVES 2025 on Thursday. More than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups participate from over 90 countries.

The four-day event began on May 1 and will continue until May 4.