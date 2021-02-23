Kareena Kapoor returns home with newborn son, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur snapped inside car

NEW DELHI: Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor recently welcomed their second bundle of joy, a baby boy. According to reports, Kareena delivered the child on February 21, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. After being admitted to the hospital for two days, Kareena was discharged on Tuesday (Feb 23). The royal couple were snapped outside the hospital today as they took their newborn son home.

Along with the newly-turned couple, also spotted by paps was little Tim Tim aka Taimur. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared pictures of the family on Instagram:

Last year, during the lockdown, the Bollywood's power couple announced that they are all set to become a family of four as Kareena is pregnant with their second child. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. -- Saif and Kareena," a statement released by Saif said. Meanwhile, congratulations are in order for the royal couple.

Speaking of her professional commitments, Kareena had been working all through her pregnancy without taking a break. Just some time back, the lady was in the national capital to wrap up the shoot for her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Kareena also shot several endorsements besides shooting for her radio show. Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena also has Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht'. The 'Omkara' actress is also set to publish her first pregnancy book - 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. It is expected to be released in 2021.

Saif, who was recently seen in Amazon's 'Tandav', will next be seen in 'Adipurush'. Bhoot Police' and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.