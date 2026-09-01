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  • /Kareena Kapoor reveals son’s emotional reaction to Lionel Messi’s retirement: ‘Heartbroken’

Kareena Kapoor reveals son’s emotional reaction to Lionel Messi’s retirement: ‘Heartbroken’

Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of her football-loving son’s emotional reaction to Lionel Messi’s retirement announcement, recalling his admiration for the Argentine football legend.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 02:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor reveals son’s emotional reaction to Lionel Messi’s retirement: ‘Heartbroken’
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Kareena Kapoor reveals son’s emotional reaction to Lionel Messi’s retirement: ‘Heartbroken’
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