Kareena Kapoor’s sweet birthday wish for ‘Jaane Jaan’ co-star Jaideep Ahlawat wins hearts, Calls him ‘the best’

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor penned a lovely birthday wish for her 'Jaane Jaan' co-star Jaideep Ahlawat on social media.

Sharing a black and white photo of the versatile actor, she wrote on the Stories section of her Instagram, "Happy birthday Professor...You're the best...Lots of love...@jaideepahlawat (sic)."

It might be interesting to know that "Jaane Jaan' was the first time Bebo shared screen space with Jaideep.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the project also featured Vijay Varma in the lead, along with Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram, and Naisha Khanna as the supporting cast.

Backed by Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of 12th Street Entertainment and Northern Lights Films in association with Kross Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures, the film enjoys the tunes scored by Sachin–Jigar.

"Jaane Jaan" is a cinematic adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel "The Devotion of Suspect X" by Keigo Higashino, which was also made into the 2012 South Korean film "Perfect Number" by Bang Eun-jin.

The cinematography of the movie has been performed by Avik Mukhopadhyay, with Urvashi Saxena as the head of the editing department.

"Jaane Jaan" revolves around a single mother, Maya (Played by Kareena Kapoor), who gets involved in a murder case but manages to get out with the help of her reclusive neighbor, Naren (Played by Jaideep Ahlawat), a brilliant mathematics teacher.

Up next, Kareena will soon be seen leading Meghna Gulzar's "Daayra".

She will be sharing the screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in the forthcoming investigative crime thriller.

“Daayra” is touted to be an investigative crime thriller that explores how a diabolical act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, fracturing opinions across society.

Bebo has already wrapped up the shoot for her next.

She shared the professional update on social media with a post that read, “#Daayra! It’s a wrap! Months of hard work, creativity, and collaboration have come together to bring this story to life. Immense gratitude to the cast, crew, and everyone who made this journey possible. Onward to the next chapter! In Cinemas 2026."