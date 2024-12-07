Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2828952https://zeenews.india.com/people/kareena-kapoor-saif-ali-khan-jet-off-for-vacation-with-kids-taimur-jeh-2828952.html
NewsLifestylePeople
KAREENA KAPOOR

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Jet Off For Vacation With Kids Taimur, Jeh

Bebo looked stunning in a cosy printed jacket that she paired with blue jeans, a white t-shirt and chic sunglasses. Saif kept it casual yet stylish in a kurta and pyjamas.

|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2024, 02:01 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Jet Off For Vacation With Kids Taimur, Jeh (Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: B-town's favourite couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday with their adorable kids, Taimur and Jeh. The family seemed ready for a much-needed vacation.

Bebo looked stunning in a cosy printed jacket that she paired with blue jeans, a white t-shirt and chic sunglasses. Saif kept it casual yet stylish in a kurta and pyjamas.

The little ones, Taimur and Jeh, stole the show with their cuteness. Taimur sported a casual t-shirt and jeans, while Jeh looked comfy in a complete white outfit.

Meanwhile, Kareena recently bagged the Best Actress Filmfare OTT award under the Film category for her performance in Sujoy Ghosh's OTT film 'Jaane Jaan'.

Have A Look At The Post: 

After winning the trophy, the actress shared a picture of kissing the trophy on her Instagram feed. Bebo wrote, "Babies will be sleeping. Will show them in the morning...Number -7 and counting.....Night night ..."

The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel 'Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino.

This year, Kareena was seen in the films 'Crew', 'The Buckingham Murders' and 'Singham Again'. All three projects received a great response from the audience.

Saif, on the other hand, was seen in 'Devara: Part 1' which hit theatres on September 27. The film, which stars Saif alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The film reunited Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, known for his work on 'Janatha Garage'. The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Bangladesh burning Indian goods?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP on high alert for December 6?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Pakistan Behind Sambhal Riots?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK