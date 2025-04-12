Kareena Kapoor Says Saif Ali Khan Is ‘Guilty’ Of His Good Looks In Fun Instagram Post

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor revealed that she finds her husband Saif Ali Khan guilty of his good looks.

Taking to her IG, boss lady Bebo dropped a picture of herself posing on a couch, dressed as a police officer in a maroon shirt, black trousers, black shoes, and a cop belt.

This was followed by a picture of Saif Ali Khan doing house riding, looking all handsome in a white shirt, blue denim, and black sunglasses. The last image of the post was a close-up of Saif on the horse.

"Played a cop and found my husband guilty of his good looks...Same day. Different sets. Different cities. Very hardworking, as you can see," Kareena wrote in the caption.

After recovering from the horrific stabbing incident, the ‘Omkara’ actor was recently spotted riding a horse in Mandawa, Jaipur.

In a video that circulated on social media, Saif was seen enjoying his horse-riding session. After a few rounds, he dismounted and lovingly patted the horse.

A source close to the development revealed to IANS that Saif is presently busy shooting for a film near Mandawa, Jaipur, and during his free time, he took the opportunity to indulge in horse riding.

Talking about Kareena, she last graced the screen with the action drama "Singham Again", which reached the cinema halls in November last year. Made under the direction of Rohit Shetty, the film featured a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Jackie Shroff.

If the reports are to be believed, she will be a part of director Meghna Gulzar’s next, named "Daayra" for now. Meanwhile, an official announcement of the film is still awaited.

The project is also reported to have Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. However, nothing has been announced till now.