Happy Birthday Soha Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shares funny tidbit about sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan in special birthday post!

On the occasion of Soha Ali Khan’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a heart-warming post for her in order to make her day a little more special.

Kareena Kapoor shares funny tidbit about sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan in special birthday post!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the occasion of Soha Ali Khan’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a heart-warming post for her in order to make her day a little more special.
She shared a picture from Soha’s marriage album which had the beautiful bride, Kunal Kemmu, Bebo and her husband Saif Ali Khan. 

She captioned the picture as, “From the time I went for my first holiday with her in Maldives, where I watched her wash her chicken in a glass of water (to remove the spice) and then just casually eat it... I knew she was one cool woman! And... it has been a pleasure knowing you ever since @sakpataudi 
Happy birthday, sister-in-law.. lots of love always 
P.S. I think we all look great in this picture and that's why it's on the gram now  #OldIsGold..”

 

Sharing the picture, Bebo shared an incident in which during their first family holiday to Maldives she saw Soha washing her chicken in a glass of water in order to remove the extra spices. 

Earlier in the day, Soha’s hubby Kunal Kemmu also shared a post wishing his beloved wife on her birthday. 

He wrote, “Happy Birthday my sunshine 
@sakpataudi.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

For the unversed, Soha and Kunal met on the sets of ‘Dhoondte Reh Jaoge’ in 2009. The couple fell in love with each other while shooting their second film together titled ‘99’. 
Kunal proposed to Soha in Paris and the couple got hitched in 2015. The couple is proud parents to daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

 

