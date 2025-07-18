Advertisement
KAREENA KAPOOR

Kareena Kapoor Stuns In A Yellow Bikini Top With Lungi Skirt, Her Pics Go Viral

Bebo made a style statement in quirky beach attire, sunglassed and a cap. She dropped sensational photos from her Greece holiday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 09:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kareena Kapoor Stuns In A Yellow Bikini Top With Lungi Skirt, Her Pics Go Viral Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kareena Kapoor Khan amped up her Instagram game with recent vacay pictures from Greece. The diva shared her photo dump in a bright mustard bikini top paired with a chequered print lungi skirt, looking absolutely gorgeous. 

Kareena Kapoor's Lungi Dance

Bebo made a style statement in quirky beach attire, sunglassed and a cap. The actress is currently vacationing with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh in Greece. She captioned the post as: Did a lungi dance in Greece …had fun must try 

Many celebs including Rhea Kapoor, Saba Pataudi, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor and Anaita Shroff Adajani among others commented on her timeline. 

Earlier, Kareena posted her monokini pictures from her beach vacation. The actress can be seen stopping by the shoreline in a stunning beige and black monokini, which she paired with dark sunglasses.

Kareena Kapoor's Upcoming Work

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra'. Excited to work with "dream team", Kareena on Instagram wrote,"I've always said that I'm a director's actor... and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director's we have, @meghnagulzar and alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra (red heart emoji) let's do this."

As per Meghna, "Daayra is a story that compels you to reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us." 

