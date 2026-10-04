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Kareena Kapoor wishes Soha Ali Khan on birthday with adorable Taimur moments

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Soha Ali Khan, giving fans a glimpse of her warm bond with Taimur and the Pataudi family.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor wishes Soha Ali Khan on birthday with adorable Taimur moments
Image Credit: Kareena Kapoor, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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