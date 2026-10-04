Kareena Kapoor wishes Soha Ali Khan on birthday with adorable Taimur moments

The post offered a glimpse into the warm bond shared by Soha and Taimur. The first image features Soha playing with Taimur. In the next, the little boy is seen playing with Inaaya, with Soha sitting beside them. One of the vacation pictures features Soha sitting with Saif and Saba, while Taimur looks at her. Other family moments show Sara posing with the Kapoor family during gatherings. One of the images shows Kareena, Karisma, and Saif posing with Salman Khan, while Soha appears to have been cropped out of the frame.