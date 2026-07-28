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Kareena Kapoor's belated birthday wish for Kriti Sanon comes with a confession

Kareena Kapoor wished Kriti Sanon a happy birthday with a fun, heartfelt note, joking that she was a day late because she was busy eating pizza. Sharing a throwback photo from Crew, Kareena sent Kriti her love and wished her many more successful films.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor's belated birthday wish for Kriti Sanon comes with a confession
Image Credit: Kareena Kapoor, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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