Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor formed a close bond while working together on the heist comedy film “Crew.” The ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ actress has often spoken about her admiration for Kareena and shared that she was excited to work with an actress she had looked up to for years. In an interview, Kriti had mentioned that despite Kareena being a senior actor, she never felt like a newcomer on the sets.