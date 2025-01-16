New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Mumbai's Lilawati hospital on Thursday morning after he sustained injuries after an intruder attacked him with a knife during a robbery attempt at his Bandra residence, reportedly.

Following the incident, Kareena Kapoor Khan's team has issued a statement: "There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern."

All members of the household were present at the time of the unfortunate incident.

ANI quoted the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam as saying, "The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. The investigation is ongoing."

According to Mumbai Police, the incident occurred late Wednesday night when the intruder argued with the actor's maid. When Saif Ali Khan attempted to intervene and calm the situation, the unknown individual turned aggressive and the two were engaged in a scuffle, causing the actor to sustain minor injuries. The investigation is underway.