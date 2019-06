London: Bollywood's Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma partied away in a club here.

Kareena's husband and actor Saif Ali Khan too was a part of the night out along with the two sisters.

Karisma on Sunday uploaded an Instagram story featuring her along with Saif and Kareena and wrote, "Family".

In another picture, she is seen with Kareena and they are dressed in black ensembles.

"Twinning once again", Karisma captioned the image.