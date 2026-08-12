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Kareena’s sweet reaction to Soha’s family photo with Sharmila Tagore wins hearts

Kareena Kapoor showered love on sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan after she shared a heartwarming family picture with Sharmila Tagore and Saba Pataudi. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 07:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 07:23 PM IST
Kareena’s sweet reaction to Soha’s family photo with Sharmila Tagore wins hearts
Image Credit: Soha Ali Khan, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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