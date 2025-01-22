Kareena & Saif Hire Ronit Roy’s Security Services After The Knife Attack

Mumbai: Following the recent knife attack at their residence, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have reportedly hired actor Ronit Roy’s security company to ensure the safety of their family. Ronit, who owns a private security agency, was spotted managing the crowd during Saif’s discharge from the hospital and later at the couple’s home.

Ronit was seen coordinating with police officials and asking the paparazzi to maintain decorum, ensuring there was no unnecessary chaos outside Saif’s residence. His presence at Saif’s home has further confirmed reports that the family has entrusted their security to his team.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ronit refrained from commenting directly on the details of the security arrangements but said, “We are already here with Saif. He is doing fine now and has come back.”

Saif, who was attacked at his residence, has been recovering well and was seen walking back to his home after being discharged. Fans were relieved to see the actor looking healthy and in good spirits.

Reports suggest that Saif and Kareena are leaving no stone unturned to ensure their safety. Apart from hiring Ronit Roy’s security services, the couple has also moved back to their previous home, which is believed to have better security features.

As Saif and Kareena prioritise the safety of their family, Ronit Roy’s involvement has brought an added layer of professionalism and assurance, helping them navigate through this challenging time.