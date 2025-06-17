New Delhi: Actress Karishma Kapoor’s former husband, industrialist Sunjay Kapur died under shocking circumstances, reportedly after accidentally swallowing a bee during a polo match on June 12. The tragic incident occurred in the United Kingdom, where Sunjay was participating in a polo match. He is believed to have suffered a fatal heart attack triggered by the reaction.

The SUJÁN Indian Tigers Polo Team paid an emotional tribute to their late teammate during the final of the prestigious Cartier Trophy in England.

A photograph of Sunjay, taken just moments before the semi-final match, has gone viral on social media. In the image, he is seen smiling and posing with a friend, unaware that it would be one of his final moments.

“Today we play the final of the Cartier Trophy in the memory of our dear friend Sunjay Kapur, who tragically passed away on the field a few days ago,” the team posted on social media. “Our Captain and Patron, Jaisal Singh, will mount up with the team to observe a minute’s silence in honour of his dear old friend Sunjay, and then sit out as a mark of respect.”

The Aureus Polo Club also shared their condolences, writing: “The Aureus team are all in total and utter shock. Sunjay — you were the life and soul of the Aureus Team. You were a true inspiration, and that legacy will remain forever.”

A minute’s silence was observed before the Cartier Trophy final match, which was played in Sunjay’s memory. Captain Jaisal Singh sat out the final in tribute to his close friend.

The Buenos Aires Polo community also mourned the loss, posting: “RIP Sunjay Kapur. May he rest in peace. Condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

Sona Comstar, where Sunjay served as Chairman and Non-Executive Director, released an official statement: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Mr. Sunjay J Kapur, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar, following a sudden heart attack in England, UK, on 12th June 2025, at the age of 53.”

According to a report by ANI, Sunjay was riding during the match when he accidentally swallowed a bee. The insect reportedly got lodged in his throat, causing irritation that is believed to have triggered a heart attack.

Sunjay Kapur had previously made headlines for his high-profile marriage to Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor. The couple tied the knot in 2003 and had two children — Samaira and Kiaan before a widely publicised divorce in 2016.

The divorce was marked by serious allegations from both sides. Karishma accused Sunjay of domestic abuse and emotional trauma, while he claimed she had married him for financial reasons. As part of the settlement, Karishma was awarded full custody of their children, a house in Mumbai, and financial support.