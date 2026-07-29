Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera welcome baby boy on Guru Purnima, announce joyful news

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are now parents. The couple, who shared their pregnancy news a couple of months back, welcomed their baby boy earlier today, and the timing couldn't have felt more special, right on Guru Purnima. Karishma took to Instagram to share the news herself, writing, "Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026. Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun"
The comments section filled up fast with congratulations from friends and colleagues. Ekta Kapoor kept it short and cheeky, writing, "Mummyyyyyyyy join d ganggggg"
Rakul Preet Singh couldn't hide her excitement either, commenting, "Congratulationssssssss soooo happpy for you guys" along with a couple of red heart emojis.
Vikrant Massey sent his wishes too, writing, "Many congratulations to the both of you. God bless" along with a red heart and evil eye emoji.
Smriti Irani, who worked alongside Karishma on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, added her own note: "Heartiest congratulations! God bless"
Kiku Sharda wrote, "Awwww congratulations to both of you. This is beautiful" while Anjali Anand chimed in with, "Big big congratulations you two"
Several others like Bharti Singh, Dia Mirza, Khushi Kapoor, Drashti Dhami, and Sonal Chauhan, also stopped by the comments to simply write, "Congratulations"
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera, a Mumbai-based real estate businessman, started dating back in 2021 and got engaged just a few months into their relationship. They got married on 5 February 2022 in a ceremony surrounded by close family and friends. Earlier this year, on April 6, the couple confirmed they were expecting, sharing the news in a sweet post online.
In the weeks since, Karishma has kept fans updated with glimpses of her pregnancy journey on Instagram, and now, that journey has led to this joyful moment.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.