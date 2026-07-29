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Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera welcome baby boy on Guru Purnima, announce joyful news

Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. The couple shared the happy news on social media, with heartfelt wishes pouring in from friends and celebrities across the industry.

Edited ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 06:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera welcome baby boy on Guru Purnima, announce joyful news
Image Credit: Karishma Tanna, Instagram

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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