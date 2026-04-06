Karishma Tanna, husband Varun Bangera announce FIRST pregnancy, share adorable pictures - SEE PICS

New Delhi: Actor Karishma Tanna is all set to embrace a significant new role in her life, motherhood. The popular television and film star announced on Monday morning that she is expecting her first child with her husband, businessman Varun Bangera. The news has sparked excitement among fans and members of the entertainment industry alike.

Instagram Reveal Delights Fans

Taking to Instagram, Karishma shared the happy news through a heartwarming carousel of pictures. The images featured the couple posing together with tiny baby shoes, symbolising the arrival of their little one. In another adorable touch, both Karishma and Varun were seen wearing caps labelled “Mom” and “Dad,” reflecting their joy and anticipation.

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Accompanying the post was a simple yet emotional caption: “A little miracle, our greatest gift – August 2026.” With this, the actor also revealed that the baby is expected to arrive in August 2026.

Take a look:

Industry Friends Shower Love

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from Karishma’s colleagues and friends in the entertainment industry. Actor Khushi Kapoor expressed her excitement with a heartfelt reaction, while Bhumi Pednekar shared her affection with a warm message.

Actor Dia Mirza also joined in, congratulating the couple on their happy news. Other well-known names, including Jasmin Bhasin, Tahira Kashyap, and Sonal Chauhan, extended their wishes, filling the comments section with love and positivity.

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Interestingly, Karishma is set to share screen space with Khushi Kapoor in the sequel to the 2017 film Mom, which originally starred Khushi’s mother, the late legendary actor Sridevi. This connection made the congratulatory exchange even more special for fans.

A Relationship Rooted in Privacy

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s love story has largely remained away from the public eye. The couple reportedly began dating in 2021 but chose to keep their relationship private during its early stages. It was only in November 2021, when they got engaged, that they made their relationship official.

Their wedding followed soon after, with the couple tying the knot on February 5, 2022, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.