Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna's dreamy sensational photoshoot goes viral!

The actress poses in the daylight leaving fans stunned

Karishma Tanna’s dreamy sensational photoshoot goes viral!
Credit: Instagram/ @karishmaktanna

New Delhi: Television's famous face Karishma Tanna is a social media sensation. The leggy lass took to Instagram and uploaded three gorgeous pictures that got fans drooling all over. Posing on a hot pink couch in the natural daylight and surrounded by greenery, she has yet again proven that she can manage to pull off just about any style.

Usually sporting co-ord outfits, the actress likes a more minimalist get-up but looks just as stunning in whatever she chooses to wear matched with her beauty and confidence. Take a look at the pictures of her sensuous new look:

 

Her slender figure and good looks ensure that she can pull off any look and still ace it, setting her social media accounts ablaze. Besides her trendy styles and flawless looks, her acting skills are also amazing making her a versatile person.

On the work front, Karishma Tanna was seen in a cameo as Basanti in 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' film starring Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in Lahore Confidential, a spy drama-thriller by Kunal Kohli.

The film will premiere on ZEE5 on December 11, 2020. It features Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh in lead roles.

This year, Karishma Tanna lifted the winner's trophy of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

 

Karishma TannaKhatron ke KhiladiBollywood
