Karisma Kapoor Leaves For Delhi With Children To Attend Sunjay Kapur’s Prayer Meet, Comforts Son Kiaan | Video

New Delhi: Actress Karisma Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport today with her children, Samaira and Kiaan, as they left for New Delhi to attend the prayer meet of her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur. The emotional family was seen at Mumbai’s private airport, with Karisma dressed in a simple white traditional ensemble.

In a video now surfacing online, Karisma is seen walking hand-in-hand with her son Kiaan, gently guiding and comforting him. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are also expected to attend the prayer meeting.

The prayer meet for Sunjay Kapur, who tragically passed away on June 12 during a polo game in England after allegedly swallowing a bee — is scheduled for today, June 22, at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi between 4 PM and 5 PM.

A prayer meeting note that has surfaced online is signed by his mother Rani Surinder Kapur, wife Priya, their children Safira and Azarias, and his children with Karisma — Samaira and Kiaan.

Sunjay’s funeral was held in New Delhi on June 19. Karisma, along with her children, sister Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan were present at the last rites.

Karisma and Sunjay got married in 2003 and have two children together, Samaira and Kiaan. The couple separated in 2014 and went through a highly publicised and messy divorce, with allegations hurled at each other. Karisma won custody of the children, while Sunjay was granted visitation rights.

Following their divorce, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev, with whom he had a son, Azarias. He is also survived by his mother, Rani Surinder Kapur.

Before marrying Karisma, Sunjay was married to designer Nandita Mahtani. That marriage lasted for two years before they separated in 2003.

At the funeral, visuals showed Sunjay's wife Priya Sachdev visibly devastated.

Sunjay Kapur was the Chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto components company serving the global EV market. He was also a passionate polo player, frequently seen on the field participating in matches.