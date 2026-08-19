/Karisma Kapoor recalls ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ days as Geeta Kapur remembers their first meeting on ‘Pyaar Kar’ set

(I also want to say one thing. Geeta and I didn't get a chance to do a film together, we didn't do a film, but we did quite a few shows and Geeta was there in full force. So she showed me the dance and I was like, ‘Oh, oh, oh, what is happening?’ Sorry, but the other artists were being given easy, simple steps and I don't know what kind of Michael Jackson step I was given. I said, ‘Geeta, what is this? This is not fair.’ You are giving everyone else easy steps, but Geeta told me, ‘You can do it.’)