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  • /Karisma Kapoor recalls ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ days as Geeta Kapur remembers their first meeting on ‘Pyaar Kar’ set

Karisma Kapoor recalls ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ days as Geeta Kapur remembers their first meeting on ‘Pyaar Kar’ set

Karisma Kapoor and choreographer Geeta Kapur revisited their first meeting on the sets of Dil To Pagal Hai during an episode of India’s Best Dancer Season 5. Geeta recalled being struck by Karisma’s grace and warmth.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 01:51 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 01:51 PM IST
Karisma Kapoor recalls ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ days as Geeta Kapur remembers their first meeting on ‘Pyaar Kar’ set
Image Credit: IMDb

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Karisma Kapoor recalls ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ days as Geeta Kapur remembers their first meeting on ‘Pyaar Kar’ set
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