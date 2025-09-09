Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute: Actress Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, have moved the Delhi High Court seeking their rightful share in their late father Sunjay Kapur's property. On Tuesday (September 9), the siblings filed a petition challenging the validity of Kapur’s will. The petition states that neither Sunjay Kapur nor their stepmother, Priya Kapur, ever informed them about the existence of such a will. The matter is scheduled for hearing on September 10.

New Twist In Sunjay Kapur Property Dispute

In a fresh twist to the ongoing feud over the Rs 30,000 crore estate of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, his two children from his marriage with Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor have accused their stepmother, Priya Kapur (Sunjay Kapur's third wife), of forging his will and attempting to gain total control of his assets. They have filed a civil suit alleging that Priya's conduct ''without a doubt, demonstrates that the alleged will has been fabricated'' by her.

The children, represented by their mother Karisma Kapoor as their legal guardian, have claimed that their stepmother conspired with two associates, Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, to suppress the will for over seven weeks before revealing it at a family meeting on July 30, 2025.

According to Bar and Bench, the suit states, ''The Plaintiffs submit that the purported will allegedly executed by the Plaintiffs’ father is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances. It is for this reason that neither the original of the Alleged Purported Will has been shown to the Plaintiffs nor a copy of the Alleged Purported Will has been provided.''

The suit names Priya Kapur, her minor son, his mother Rani Kapur and the purported executor of the will, Shradha Suri Marwah, as defendants.

The children moved the Court arguing that they have been wrongfully excluded from Kapur’s estate by Priya Kapur The court is expected to hear the matter and decide on the next steps regarding the dispute over the estate. The children have asked the Court to declare them Class I legal heirs and to pass a decree of partition granting them a one-fifth share each in their father’s assets.

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur were married for 13 years, between 2003 and 2016 before getting divoced. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011.

For the unverse, Industrilist Sunjay Kapur Chairman of Sona Comstar, Sunjay Kapur, passed away in England at the age of 53. Actor and friend of Sunjay Kapur, Suhel Seth, confirmed the demise of Sunjay Kapur to ANI on Thursday, saying that the industrialist died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England.